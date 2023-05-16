The body was found in a wooded area off Grove Lane, Padiham, around 1pm today.

Although no formal identification has taken place, police believe it to be Peter Beason who was reported missing from Padiham in March.

A police spokesman said: “Mr Beason’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this distressing time.

Officers looking for missing Padiham man Peter Beason have found a body