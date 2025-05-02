Bluey is coming to Lancashire cinemas this May Bank Holiday - all you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The highly popular cartoon character Bluey is heading to cinemas across Lancashire this May Bank Holiday for a special event.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the great box office and family audience success of Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection, Vue Lumière is releasing a second Bluey adventure on the big screen.

Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection will be playing in over 500 cinemas across the UK and Ireland from Saturday May 3, just in time for the Early May Bank Holiday weekend.

What can we expect to see?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection is an hour-long treat courtesy of BBC Studios and Ludo Studios, made up of eight episodes from the TV show’s three series, all based around the fun of food.

The compilation will showcase memorable moments such as Takeaway, Fancy Restaurant, and highlight the Heeler’s skills in the kitchen with episodes such as Omelette and Duck Cake.

Bluey at the Cinema: Let’s Play Chef Collection will be playing in over 500 cinemas across the UK and Ireland from Saturday May 3. | submit

Where in Lancashire can I watch Bluey?

The full list of cinemas in Lancashire taking part are:

- The Vue cinemas in Accrington, Blackburn, Cleveleys, Lancaster and Preston

- The Reel cinemas in Blackburn, Burnley, Chorley and Morecambe

- Backlot Blackpool

Read More 5 things to do this week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast inc VE Day celebrations

What has been said about the offer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the new and continued offer of Bluey in cinemas, Johnny Carr, Head of Event Cinema and Distribution, Vue Lumière said: “Following the tremendous success of Bluey at the Cinema: Family Trip Collection, which garnered over 250k admissions at the box office last summer, we’re delighted to announce this unmissable cinema event – the world’s leading animated series and global phenomenon - for the May Bank Holiday weekend and beyond.”

How much are tickets?

Tickets vary depending on the cinema in question.

All tickets for Bluey at Vue cinemas are £3.99.

Reel Cinema tickets are £4.99 and Backlot Blackpool tickets are £5 each.