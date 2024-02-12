Frankie arrived at at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary in Ramsbottom, which is well supported by Burnley people, and staff discovered he needed surgery to remove excess tissues that is causing an obstruction to his airways. The problem was spotted after staff saw that Frankie was struggling to eat and choked on several occasions.

Frankie has undergone the £3,500 operation and the sanctuary is hoping well wishers will donate towards easing the already heavy financial burden on them. A spokesman at the sanctuary said: “Frankie is only a year old and such a sweet boy who deserves the best. He has had the surgery and is doing well at the moment.”