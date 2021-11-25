Blackpool's new £1 million venue revealed as children's attraction based on Peter Rabbit TV series

Merlin, which already runs a number of key resort attractions including the Tower and Sea Life aquarium, this morning announced a tourist trap based around the Peter Rabbit TV series.

Kate Shane, who is in charge of Merlin’s interests on the Fylde coast, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming such an icon to Blackpool.

“Peter Rabbit is a well-loved household name for young and old and is globally renowned.

The new attraction is based on the works of Beatrix Potter (Picture: Frederick Warne and Co Limited and Silvergate PPL Limited)

“We are delighted that this new attraction concept will be created here in Blackpool first.

“We firmly support Blackpool’s overall ambition to be the UK’s number one family seaside resort and with such a family-favourite brand joining our Blackpool cluster of attractions we can’t wait to ‘hop’ to it and get the experience open next year.”

The attraction will open in the council-owned Golden Mile Centre, next door to the Madame Tussauds waxworks museum, which Merlin also runs, and will feature five ‘fluffy-tailed themed zones’.

Children will have to ‘think like a rabbit, move like a rabbit, and deploy rabbit-like senses with a whole burrow full of creativity in order to complete the challenges and earn badges – seeing if they have the skills to join the secret treehouse club’, bosses said.

The council’s leader, Lynn Williams, said: “This new attraction will be another fabulous addition to Blackpool’s growing portfolio of world-class attractions that are aimed at a family market.

“The creation of a standalone experience featuring one of the world’s best-known children’s characters will provide another compelling reason to visit what we believe is the UK’s ultimate family resort.”

The project was announced last month, though the finer details were kept under wraps until this morning.

While the initial investment was given as £2.3m, Merlin said today the venue would cost £1m, with other ‘new experiences’ set to be announced ‘early next year’.

The council has already approved the site’s redevelopment, with Graffiti Golf and an number of stalls currently at the front of the premises.

Their leases were due to expire at the beginning of this month and were not being renewed.

The authority is lending Merlin the money for the scheme and will claw the cash back from ticket sales.