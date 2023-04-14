Andy Pugsley travelled to the resort with his 14 year old daughter, for the Easter break.

When they arrived on Good Friday (April 7), he was ‘shocked’ to discover the hotel they had booked into were turning people away because of flood damage.

The family were offered a room, on the basis that they were travelling with a child – but it wasn’t what he expected.

Andy Pugsley has shared photos from his stay at Blackpool Promenade Hotel, which shows a) mould on the ceiling b) toenail cuttings on the floor c) a toilet brush left in the room and d) the window in his suite that he says had no curtain or blinds.

Security lights beaming in with no curtains

Andy told Blackpool Gazette: “At 6.30pm we were told the room has been cleaned and was ready for us. We opened the door and could smell the dampness.”

Andy said the only bin in the room had ‘dried-on sick’ on the lid, and there were toenail clippings on the floor.

And far from a sea-view, they had ‘security lights from the street beaming in’ as the window had no curtains or blind, and no handle to open it.

Photos shared on facebook by another guest at the Blackpool Promenade Hotel during the Easter break.

Could have arranged a different hotel

He added: “[The flood was] three days before we stopped, so why didn't they contact us so we could have arranged a different hotel? If the hotel was not up to scratch they should have waited until all the rooms were ready to book out instead of trying to book out rooms around the major issue.”

“I want a refund”

Andy went to Citizens Advice, who said he would need to speak to booking.com to get a refund.

But they cannot issue one as the hotel are not responding.

"I paid £157 for 2 nights in a seaview triple that was promised on booking.com. They have never apologized to me or sent me a message on booking.com, or emailed me to say sorry. I want a refund. I know it's only £157 but it's the principal and cheek that I cannot let anyone else suffer from.”

Other complaints about Blackpool Promenade Hotel

Two other guests at the same hotel also contacted the Gazette with similar experiences that happened over Easter weekend.

Brian Bailey said: “They wanted a 76 year old to sleep in a damp room. We left right away and are trying to get our money back. The toilet didn’t work and there was mess everywhere.”

Pamela McInally described it as like a ‘horror story’, that has left her with ‘a lot of stress trying to find somewhere to stay as a family of six.’

All three customers have been trying to get a refund via Booking.com. Pamela said: “They won't issue a refund as the hotel are saying we checked in and stayed, when we absolutely never! We have proof we had other accommodation.”

What did Blackpool Promenade Hotel say about the complaints?

A spokesperson for Blackpool Promenade Hotel told Blackpool Gazette: “We operate a budget hotel and our hotels facilities do reflect its prices. However the pictures shared online are not a true representation of our hotel. The pictures shared are from rooms which are out of order and they were only left open as the builders were in and out working between the rooms, these rooms we do not let out as they are under renovation due to a major leak which happened recently - this has been repaired and doesn’t affect any other rooms then the one pictured, which is not open to anyone except builders.

"Even though we are a budget hotel, we still keep all our rooms to a high standard of cleanliness”

We have only just started the business and understand there is a lot of work needed to get the hotel to the high standard we would like, however at the moment the rooms are done to a budget standard, this doesn’t mean we let rooms out like the images shown above. Even though we are a budget hotel, we still keep all our rooms to a high standard of cleanliness and still provide a good quality service for our guest which provides good value for money.

If we receive complaints we follow them up appropriately and always aim to promote a good standard throughout the hotel.

