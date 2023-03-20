Jon Nichol, a builder from Anchorsholme, painted the postbox by hand, and installed it after reading about a similar memorial in Nottinghamshire.

Jon, who lost his son, Luke, to suicide in May 2019, said: “This is about everyone within our community that has suffered the heartbreak of losing a loved one. We’ve all sat there wanting to tell them how much we love, cherish, and miss them so so much. What better way to express our feelings than to put pen to paper and stop by our special post box. If this helps one person like it did me then it’s worth it weight in gold.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does a Letters To Heaven postbox work?

Letters To Heaven memorial postbox

Grieving families can write letters to dearly missed loved ones, and post them at the secure white postbox.

Staff at Carlton Crematorium will empty the post box and store the letters safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area will be guarded by CCTV.

Unveiling of a bench and Letters to Heaven post box at Carleton Crematorium. L-R are Aimee King, Joanne Hargreaves-Doherty, Jon Nichol and Helen Hemingway.

Where is the Letters To Heaven postbox?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The white mailbox is located near the main entrance to Carleton Crematorium, on Stocks Lane.

What is the ‘listening bench’?

A ‘listening bench’ was also donated by Doherty's Destiny – a suicide bereavement charity in Cleveleys.

Unveiling of a bench and Letters to Heaven post box at Carleton Crematorium

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad