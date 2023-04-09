News you can trust since 1877
Blackpool brick festival - pictures as Lego enthusiasts gathered at the ultimate fan event at the Winter Gardens

These were the scenes as the very first Blackpool Brick Festival came to the Winter Gardens on April 8, 2023.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

LEGO enthusiasts gathered for the fun-filled day at the Olympia Exhibition Hall, which was packed with amazing creations, activities and competitions for all ages.

Here’s some of the highlights from the event.

LEGO Festival

LEGO Festival Photo: Blackpool Gazette

BLACKPOOL - 08-04-23 Lego fans enjoyed workshops, games, stalls and displays at Blackpool Brick Festival, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

BLACKPOOL - 08-04-23 Lego fans enjoyed workshops, games, stalls and displays at Blackpool Brick Festival, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

BLACKPOOL - 08-04-23 Lego fans enjoyed workshops, games, stalls and displays at Blackpool Brick Festival, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Mark Taylor and Amber, six, enjoy building with Lego.

BLACKPOOL - 08-04-23 Lego fans enjoyed workshops, games, stalls and displays at Blackpool Brick Festival, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Mark Taylor and Amber, six, enjoy building with Lego. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

BLACKPOOL - 08-04-23 Lego fans enjoyed workshops, games, stalls and displays at Blackpool Brick Festival, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

BLACKPOOL - 08-04-23 Lego fans enjoyed workshops, games, stalls and displays at Blackpool Brick Festival, held at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

