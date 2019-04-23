Black tie ball in honour of caring Burnley teenager Megan

A black tie ball is being held in honour of a caring Burnley teenager who died last year after suffering a severe asthma attack.

The event, which will take place on Saturday, June 29th, in the James Hargreaves suite at Burnley Football Club, has been organised with a target of raising £3,000 for Megan's Wishes.

The charity was set up in memory of Megan Haythornwhite who was just 18 when she died in April, 2018.

The charity was launched by Megan's mum, Claire, who wanted to continue with the fund raising her daughter had started to bring comfort and treats to children in hospital.

Megan had already raised £1,500 for Manchester Children's Hospital through two fashion shows and she was planning more events.

A regular patient at Manchester and also the Royal Blackburn Hospital since she was diagnosed with asthma at the age of seven, Megan was moved when she saw many children who did not have toys, treats and even pyjamas of their own.

It was seeing these children that inspired Megan, who was a health and social studies student at Burnley College, to do something to help.

But the compassionate 18-year-old, whose ambition was to become a midwife, died after suffering a severe asthma attack.

She became ill while working as a waitress at the Queen Victoria pub in Burnley. She was rushed by ambulance to the Royal Blackburn Hospital but died 12 hours later in the critical care unit after her heart stopped.

The critical care team gave Megan CPR and fought for two hours to save her life.

Claire and her husband Mick were able to carry out Megan's wish to have her organs donated and it was when she started thinking about Megan, who was a former pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College, and how she was so passionate about helping poorly children that Claire came up with the idea of continuing her daughter's work.

With support of family and friends, Megan's Wishes was launched on October 21st, poignantly what would have been Megan's 19th birthday.

Since then the campaign has flourished with donations and fund raising ventures. Claire's sister, Amy Dahl, of St Helens, competed in 18 different runs throughout the year to raise cash and Claire hosted a Christmas party at Mavericks bar in Burnley town centre for around 30 youngsters.

All ticket sales and proceeds from the party went towards festive gifts and treats for children who had to wake up in hospital on Christmas morning.

Tickets for the butterfly themed black tie ball are £50 a head and this includes a three course meal and entertainment by a live band and DJ.

Claire is asking local businesses and organisations for donations of raffle prizes and items for auction. She already has signed Clarets shirts and footballs and a pair of Tyson Fury's boxing gloves which he has signed.

All the money raised will be split between the two hospitals.

Claire has set up a trust linked to the Royal Blackburn in Megan's name as a on going tribute for her daughter.

Claire said: "The money raised at the black tie ball for Blackburn will go towards toys and books for children on the observation ward.

"At the moment they don't have a lot of equipment so I would like to buy them a play kitchen, a garage and some other books and toys to keep the children entertained."

For information about tickets for the ball or if you would like to donate a prize please email meganswishes@gmail.com or go to Megans Wishes page on facebook.