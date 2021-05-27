Big-hearted little boy's month-long Pendle Hill challenge is mountainous achievement

Nine-year-old Riley on one of his many trips to the Pendle Hill trig point

Nine-year-old Riley, who enjoys challenging himself, decided in April that he would like to set himself the goal of climbing Pendle Hill every day for a whole month. Whilst planning his idea, Riley made the decision that he would use his challenge to raise some funds for a local charity.

Riley’s mum Kelsey said: “The challenge was all Riley’s idea. He decided what it would entail and we discussed a range of local charities that he could raise money for. When he chose to raise money for Pendleside Hospice, his reasoning for doing so was that everyone he loved and lived near may potentially need support from the hospice at some point in their lives."

Pendleside Hospice provides for the individual needs of people with cancer or other life-limiting illnesses. They offer in-patient, day therapy and hospice at home services, and support for families and carers. All of their services are provided free and the money that Riley has raised is vital and will continue to ensure the hospice remains a much-needed resource in the community it serves.

Riley, who attends Lord Street Primary School in Colne, started the three mile walk at the beginning of March and documented his journey on his Just Giving Page; taking a photo and updating his supporters with how he was getting on each day.

His incredible determination through wind, rain and even snow to complete his challenge has been an inspiration to his family and friends. He set out to raise £100, however he has now raised over £1,500 for the hospice which is an outstanding figure.

Duncan Hetherington, headteacher at Lord Street Primary School, said: "Riley is a smashing young man. His decision to take on his ‘Pendle Challenge’ and to then make it into a fund-raiser for the Pendleside Hospice shows his character and determination.

"The school is very proud of him and his desire to do something to stretch himself while making a huge difference to our community. What a role model for all of us!"