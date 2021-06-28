Big cheers as Ribble Valley Pub Walk returns for 2021

Fundraisers enjoying the pub walk in previous years. Picture: East Lancs Hospice

The popular event, organised by the Rotary Club of Ribblesdale, helps raise much-needed funds for the East Lancashire Hospice

It will take place on Saturday, August 21st, from Waddow Hall at 11am with registration and enter­ta­inment open from 9am.

The route takes in the beautiful scenery of the Ribble Valley with walkers having the opportunity to stop off at supporting pubs along the way. One local business has already driven support to their local hospice. Intack Self Drive, based in Blackburn, and part of the Kay Group, are this year’s headline sponsor for the event.

Intack Self Drive are one of the largest privately owned self-drive rental companies in Lancashire. They offer a huge variety of vehicles including cars, vans, trucks and minibuses.

Ken Kay, of Intack Self Drive and the Kay Group, said: “We were delighted when the opportunity came to support our local hospice and sponsor this year’s Ribble Valley Pub Walk. We are really looking forward to the event and getting together as a team, whilst supporting the amazing cause behind it all.”

He continued to say: "We have always supported East Lancashire Hospice through raffles and in any way that we can. By supporting events like the Ribble Valley Pub Walk, we are helping the hospice raise the maximum funds needed to care for their patients. It’s so important that we support local and ELH is not only our local charity, but also a big part of our local community.”

Each participant registered will receive a Pub Walk t-shirt, sponsored by Intact Self Drive, as well as a guaranteed great day out. Dogs are welcome on the walk, but must be kept on a lead at all times and are the owners respon­sibility.­ There are two ways to register this year - Register with a donation (no need to raise sponsorship) - £20

Register and raise sponsorship - £10. Online registration will close on Monday, August 9th, at 5pm with the opportunity to register on the day for £20.

Leanne Green, fundraiser for East Lancashire Hospice - “We are extremely grateful to Intack Self Drive for not only sponsoring the Ribble Valley Pub Walk, but also for their continued support to the hospice. This event is always such a great day out and we are cannot wait to see everyone taking part, whilst raising money so our patients can carry on receiving the invaluable care now and in years to come.”