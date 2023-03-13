A group of pals, who call themselves the Northern Monkeys, were out in Towneley Park after the heavy overnight snowfall in a bid to break the world record which is currently held by a group of students from Michigan Technological University. In 2013 they rolled a snowball measuring 10.4 metres which is just over 32 feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the second attempt to get into the Guinness Book of Records and the lads got 60 per cent there before the snowball collapsed.

The Northern Monkeys made their second bid for a record to build the world's biggest snowball last week

Northern Monkey Damion Whitton said: “On our second attempt we managed to get it to the same size but we we just weren’t strong enough to push it anymore. Both of ours were about two and a half meter circumference with just four people and for the current world record there were about 10 to 15 people taking part.”

Damion said that although they didn’t make it this time Guinness have recognised their attempt and they are determined to bring the world record to Burnley one day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “As soon as there is enough snow on the ground again and we get a bit more help we will 100 per cent bring the world record to Burnley.”

The Northern Monkeys, who are Damion, Chris Kipper Taylor and Bruce-Lee Knowles, were hailed as heroes in 2020 when they spent days clearing a notorious fly tipping site in Cliviger where hundreds of bags of rubbish had been dumped.