'Be happy' is motto for devoted Padiham couple celebrating landmark 65th wedding anniversary

Next week marks the 65th wedding anniversary of Brian and Sheila Large. The couple ran the former watering holes the Alma Inn and the Whalley Range.

Their son and daughter, Michael and Catherine, have followed in their footsteps and now run the Kings Arms in Padiham.

Padiham man Brian met Sheila, who is from Burnley, in Blackpool. Brian was on holiday and Sheila was having a day out. They met up on returning home, at the Arcadian ballroom, and love soon blossomed and not long after they became husband and wife.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Be happy' is the motto for devoted couple Brian and Sheila Large who have been married for 65 years next week

Along with Michael and Catherine they have three other children, Deborah, who is Catherine's twin, Russell and Jacqueline.

Brian was a keen snooker player and Russell has followed in his dad's footsteps. But a lot of Brian's time was spent taking Jacqueline, Michael, Deborah and Catherine to gigs as they used to sing together and were known as The Large Collection. Michael still sings under his stage name Mike Alone.

Brian's late brother Tommy Large was also a popular and well known landlord and ran Molly Rigby's in Padiham for many years.

The couple, who have 10 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren, are looking forward to a meal out to celebrate their blue sapphire anniversary. Sheila will be 87 next month and Brian turns 88 in April.

Brian and Sheila on their wedding day

And their tip for a happy marriage to the next generation tying the knot is simple: "Go out and enjoy yourselves as much as possible and be happy."