Mike is well known for presenting bulletins on TV and radio and has personally sampled nearly 400 different sports and activities during his Saturday morning slot on BBC Breakfast. He is also a regular on the BBC News Channel, and BBC World News.

His wealth of experience of covering big sporting events includes reporting and presenting on the Olympics, Paralympics, Winter Olympics, football World Cups, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, where an interview with English swimmers went viral when he fell in a swimming pool during a live interview on BBC Breakfast.

Andrea Pollard, Events and Partnerships Manager at Burnley Leisure and Culture, which organises the awards, said: “Over the last couple of years, the calibre of nominations and therefore the winners has gone from strength to strength.

Mike Bushell attends BBC Sports Personality Of The Year at Dock10 Studios on December 21, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

“The achievements of last year’s nominees were outstanding, and I can’t wait to see who will be nominated this year. I know there’s plenty of amazing work being carried out in the borough that deserves to be recognised.”

Nominations now open

This year’s awards, which will be held at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Thursday, June 27, will see winners crowned in the following 11 categories:

Health and Wellbeing Award – shining a light on those supporting others with their health and wellbeingBurnley Together Partnership Award – showcasing a project with a wide variety of partners working seamlessly to benefit the community in their physical and/or mental wellbeing.Young Achiever of the Year – recognising talented performers aged 21 and under who show exceptional dedication and aptitude to their sport.Contribution to Active Communities (Individual) – for going above and beyond to support others to participate in physical activityContribution to Active Communities (Group) – as above, but recognising a group’s contributionCoach of the Year – recognising an individual who has selflessly given up their time and invested their expertise to help those interested in sport and active lifestyles to improve their skills, confidence and realise their full potential.Club of the Year – recognising a thriving organisation that has showcased it is proactive and well-governed, working hard to retain and attract new participants.Primary School of the Year – for going above and beyond to support their pupils' physical and mental health, providing varying opportunities for all to access provision, regardless of their ability.Secondary School of the Year – as above.Volunteer of the Year – given to a volunteer (aged 14+) who has given up their free time to promote and support active lifestyles in a non-coaching capacity at a traditional sports club.Lifetime Achievement Award – for an individual who has shown a consistent lifetime’s commitment (more than 20 years) and made a major contribution to community sport and active lifestyles.

Nominations will close on March 15. For more details and to make a nomination, visit the Active Burnley Awards page.

All the Active Burnley winners go forward to the Active Lancashire Awards, to pit their achievements against those chosen from similar honours throughout the county.

Last year, ABA Lifetime Achievement Award winner Stuart Nicolson, who was recognised for his 60-plus years of involvement in local football, was given special recognition at the county-wide event.

Seeking sponsors

BLC is now seeking individual award sponsors for the prestigious event as well as a sponsor for table centrepieces, all of which will see businesses and organisations become synonymous with the awards in printed and digital material.

Andrea added: “We never stint in showing our appreciation to our sponsors because they are helping to spread the word about the amazing work that goes on at grass roots level in our communities.”