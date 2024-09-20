BBC Make a Difference Awards 2024: Pendle Dogs in the running to win brand-new accolade
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The team behind Pendle Dogs say they will be swapping their usual mud and hair-covered clothes for posh frocks tomorrow as they attend the BBC’s Make a Difference Awards at Blackpool Tower.
They are up for the Animal Award, which is new this year and will be given to a person or group of people working with animals to improve their welfare. Or, it could go to an animal that improves the life of an individual or group of people.
Paula Knowles, manager of Pendle Dogs, said: “It just means so much to know we’ve been recognised because we work hard. We don’t get holidays or take time off. And the times when other people are relaxing, like holidays or Christmas, are our busiest. We’re all really nervous but it’s put a smile on all our faces. It’s fabulous.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.