Barrowford man's one-legged Wainwrights challenge for Pendleside Hospice

Joe Maden (42) is attempting to walk all 214 of the renowned Wainwrights, located in The Lake District, with the ambitious goal of bagging every trig point by the start of January next year. What sets Joe apart is not only his resilience, commitment, and the magnitude of the mission, but the fact that he is undertaking this challenge as an amputee.

Joe Maden's journey took an unforeseen turn at the age of 16 when a serious accident led to the amputation of his right leg below the knee. Undeterred by adversity, Joe, with the support of friends, family, specialist medics and physiotherapy, successfully regained mobility and resumed his Electrical Engineering Apprenticeship, at Nelson-based firm, Robinson & Lawlor, where he still works today.

Joe Maden will be attempting to tick off all 214 Wainwrights this year.

Reflecting on his journey, Joe said: "I don't consider myself to be an amputee; I'm just as fit and capable to take on this challenge as anyone else - I just put my leg on and crack on! Since I was young, I have always got on with life. Now that I'm getting older, I think it's important to raise awareness that no matter your disability – if you put your mind to something – you can do it!"

Joe's connection with the outdoors and his passion for walking converged when he received a gift about the Wainwright Routes. The idea to tackle all 214 trig points was born, building upon his prior achievement of conquering the Yorkshire Three Peaks. Joe said: “ I have reached 30 of the peaks already, including High Street, High Raise and Sheffield Pike, with future challenges on the horizon, such as Scafell Pike. What I’m really looking forward to though is pitting my wits against the Striding Edge on Helvellyn!”

The decision to tie his challenge to a local cause came from Joe's wife, Karel, who suggested supporting Pendleside Hospice. Joe explained: "I chose Pendleside Hospice as they’re a charity close to everyone's hearts around here. They do an amazing job, and I would love nothing more than to raise money for such a good cause. The £5,000 target I have set myself is what keeps me motivated!"

Currently, Joe has exceeded the £1,000 mark in his fundraising efforts, and with the support of the community, he aims to reach his goal within the next 12 months. As a season ticket holder for Burnley Football Club, Joe draws inspiration from Clarets stars Jay Rodriguez, an ambassador for Pendleside. He believes that community support is instrumental in achieving his fundraising goal.

Joe's right leg was amputated below the knee following a serious accident when he was 16 years old.

Joe often shares his walking experiences with brother-in-law Wayne, who has been a steadfast supporter throughout various challenges. Joe remarked, "Wayne has been there a lot for me and has been a massive supporter in every challenge I’ve set myself."

Not even the unpredictable weather has deterred Joe. "The biggest setback with this challenge is the great British weather! You can head out one week and take in spectacular views, then go for a walk the following week in a torrential downpour. I’ve set off on walks before and had to turn back around due to poor weather

conditions, but it doesn’t put me off – I just keep going! I’d planned to conquer four of the routes over the Christmas period, but the weather simply got the better of me.”

Acknowledging the time-consuming nature of the challenge and associated costs, Joe balances family time with his wife and two children, Ava and Blake. He expressed, "I want nothing more than to make them proud, and I can’t thank them enough for continually cheering me on! They also think I’m a little bit mad, but it’s all for a good cause. Quite often, I’m heading into work, sore, and I’m regularly having to visit the chiropractor to get myself ready for the next walk - but it’s all for the greater good!”

Pendleside Hospice, reliant on continuous community support, expresses gratitude for individuals like Joe who go above and beyond to raise funds for upcoming events. Every effort, whether it’s through bake sales, running competitions, or conquering mountains, contributes to the Hospice's essential work.

"If I had to give advice to anyone wanting to take on a challenge, it would be to get out of your comfort zone and push yourself into doing something great. My go-to phrase is ‘It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog,'" Joe offered as a motivational mantra.