Emma Swinton, who has previously worked with BAFTA-winning actor John Rhys-Davies of Lord of the Rings, is casting for a project exploring the Pendle Witch Trials.

Based partly on true events, it will tell the story of how impoverished nine-year-old, Jennet Device, is groomed into testifying against her own family.

The co-writer is looking for a woman in her 60s to 80s to play Jennet’s grandmother, Elisabeth Southerns. An open casting will take place on Saturday, January 21st at Holmefield House, Gisburn Road in Barrowford. Turn up anytime between noon and 6pm.

Emma Swinton is making a short film about the Pendle Witches. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

No acting experience is required but the successful applicant must be available for filming between February 6th to 9th.

Emma (36) said: “We’re looking for someone who has a connection with, or an interest in, Elisabeth. She was probably the most well-known ‘witch’ and wise woman in the community. She was in her early 80s and seems to have been very learned about the land, plants and midwifery. She was a cornerstone of healthcare for poor people in the area. I think she’s a very special person.

“When the witches were locked in jail, Elisabeth actually died before they went to trial because of the poor living conditions.

“In our film, she communicates with Jennet through a dream. It’s a very mystical scene and could be a really fun part to film.”

She added: "We think it would be really beautiful and poetic to cast a woman from the area because the trials are such a big part of our culture in Pendle. I really want to honour these people.

"We have a wonderful team and the project is coming together really well. I’m really excited about the journey it’s going to take. We’re hoping to complete the film by the end of March.”

Emma (36) hopes it will to help pardon the Pendle Witches and shine new light on the trials, which took place in 1612. It was a time of corruption, when the law was manipulated to convict innocent people.