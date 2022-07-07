Barnoldswick's Day of Dance

Concluding their set with the Floral Dance, Barnoldswick Brass Band set the tone for the day as enthusiastic dancers toe-tap tested the new Town Square flags.

Visitors were then entertained by rounds of dancing on the square, at Holy Trinity Church and on the flags at Old Gormless on Station Road, as each group displayed different styles, accompanied by their musicians.

Organised by Pendle group Malkin Morris and hosted by Barnoldswick Town Council, the day also featured the council's monthly market.

Barnoldswick morris dancers

Coun. David Whipp said: “The Roughlee Ruffians accompanied Malkin Morris. Shipley based Fiddle and Feet danced Applalachian style. The Flagcrackers of Craven failed to live up to their name with their appropriately named Border style dancing unable to make a dent in the Town Square flagging.

“Parbold North West Processional morris dancers, Newburgh and Wharfedale based Wayzgoose with their border morris completed the traditional dance line up, with Keighley based North Wind Tribal adding an exotic element during the other dancers' dinner break.”

The day concluded with a massed dance with audience members taking part. Anyone interested in taking up Morris Dancing is invited to contact Gina at Malkin Morris on 07887 844 025.