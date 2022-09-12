Barnoldswick and Earby Rotary Club raise at least £3,000 for Pendleside Hospice in static cycle challenge
Cyclists put the pedal to the metal in aid of Pendleside Hospice last weekend.
Barnoldswick and Earby Rotary Club have raised at least £3,000 for Pendleside Hospice and Rotary charities in a static cycle challenge on Saturday in Barnoldswick Town Square.
Skipton Cycling Club were crowned the champions, with the winning three riders clocking up a nominal distance of 24.31 miles in the allotted one hour time limit. The same club also provided the second winning team, who reached 23.76 miles. Third were Barnoldswick Clarion Cycling Club (23.42 miles).
The static machines and first prize were supplied by Hope Engineering while the Craven Leisure Centre donated a team prize and there were also individual rewards for winning teams members. All competitors received medals.
Rotary president Eric Firth and hospice ambassador Keith Jackson thanked all involved for helping to raise the funds.
The club’s giving page will be open to the end of the month on https://www.rotary-ribi.org/ also on its Facebook website.