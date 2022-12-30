Barley to Bethlehem beautiful live Nativity in the shadow of Pendle Hill
A beautiful live Nativity was enacted by the young villagers of Barley before Christmas.
Around 200 people flocked to Barley Chapel for the annual Barley to Bethlehem event, which raised money for schoolchildren in Bethlehem.
Angela Hargreaves, one of the organisers, said: “Barley Chapel nestles at the foot of Pendle Hill, a beacon for God. Following Covid, the chapel is really struggling. We are trying hard to keep going, hosting events alongside our monthly services.
“This was the 22nd year we have done this. Starting from the village car park, the crowd followed the donkey through the village as the greatest story ever told unfolded, finishing off at the farm in the centre of the village to welcome baby Jesus. Coffee and mince pies were served in the beautiful candle-lit chapel afterwards.”