Angela Hargreaves, one of the organisers, said: “Barley Chapel nestles at the foot of Pendle Hill, a beacon for God. Following Covid, the chapel is really struggling. We are trying hard to keep going, hosting events alongside our monthly services.

“This was the 22nd year we have done this. Starting from the village car park, the crowd followed the donkey through the village as the greatest story ever told unfolded, finishing off at the farm in the centre of the village to welcome baby Jesus. Coffee and mince pies were served in the beautiful candle-lit chapel afterwards.”