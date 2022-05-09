Back in the saddle for Ribble Valley bike ride

Organised by Clitheroe Rotary Club, the rides will raise money for Rosemere Cancer Foundation and other good causes.

Event organiser Bill Honeywell, from Clitheroe Rotary Club said: “The Ribble Valley Ride is a cyclosportive with a difference where everyone is welcome to participate - not just fitness enthusiasts and road racers.

“The Ride is more of a community cycling event than a race. Not only do we aim to give all participants an excellent-value day out on the bike, but we are keen to encourage a sense of camaraderie, where all riders feel they are supported and appreciated.

The Ribble Valley Ride starts at Hanson Cement in Clitheroe on Sunday, June 12th

“We would love all riders to garner some sponsorship from friends, relatives and colleagues. The Pendleside Hospice walk, organised by another local Rotary club, regularly raises well over £100,000 in sponsorship. We’d really like to turn the Ribble Valley Ride into a mass participation event and raise as much as possible for good causes.

“If you’ve got a bike at the back of the garage and there’s air in the tyres, please sign up and come along to join us. The 25-mie ride is achievable by anyone with average fitness and all the organisers, marshals and other volunteers are very friendly and the food stops are legendary, with lots of delicious mouth-watering food including sandwiches, pork pies, chocolate brownies, tray bakes and so on.”

The 25-mile ‘Challenge’ route remains the same: a fabulous ride through idyllic Ribble Valley scenery, while the 60-mile ‘Expert’ is a tough, hilly ride through the Trough of Bowland. In an attempt to improve safety, this year the 100-mile ‘Elite’ route will not be crossing the busy A65, but instead a new route has been devised following roads around Bentham and Cross o' Greet before rejoining the experts through the 'Trough' and back home.

All three routes will be signed and marshalled, with regular food and hydration stops along the way. Technical back-up is also available and food and water is included in the entry fees, which are: 25 miles £20 / 60 miles £25 / 100 miles £30.