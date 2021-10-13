Award winning singer and social influencer performs at community fun day in Burnley
Award winning social influencer Ismail Hussain was the star guest at a community fun day held in Burnley.
Ismail is also a nasheed artist which is a vocalist who sings, either a cappella or with instruments, according to a particular style or tradition within Islam.
Hosted at the Ghausia Centre, the event was organised by Ghulaam Mustafa and Hassan Ali on behalf of All4Youth which is a community organisation for the youth of Burnley and surrounding areas.
Several other nasheed artists went along and there was a variety of stalls, a barbecue and bouncy castles.