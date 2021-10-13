Award winning singer and social influencer performs at community fun day in Burnley

A community fun day was held at the Ghausia Centre in Burnley

Ismail is also a nasheed artist which is a vocalist who sings, either a cappella or with instruments, according to a particular style or tradition within Islam.

Hosted at the Ghausia Centre, the event was organised by Ghulaam Mustafa and Hassan Ali on behalf of All4Youth which is a community organisation for the youth of Burnley and surrounding areas.