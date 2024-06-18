Award winning Burnley entrepreneur inspired by former Manchester United player Gary Neville launches own business at 26
Hard work and determination are the keys to success according to Toby Uttley-Muldoon whose business, Muldoon Financial Planning, is a partner practice of St James’ Place. Both are based from the same office at Business First in Liverpool Road
Toby joined Burnley based Schofield & Associates in July, 2019, on a graduate programme working in the admin department, whilst studying for his diploma in his own time. This was following the completion of his Business and Management Degree at Uclan. He started as a fully fledged financial adviser in August, 2021, after obtaining a diploma in regulated financial planning. Just one year after he started his career in 2021, Toby was named as Young Employee of The Year at the Burnley Business Awards and in September, 2023, was named in the Lancashire Business View’s Sub36, which names the top 25 professionals in Lancashire who are classed as the ones to watch under 36.
Modest about his achievements Toby, originally from Padiham, but who now lives in Great Harwood with his PE teacher girlfriend, Olivia Mcvarish, said: “There is no magic answer to being successful, you have to work hard for what you want and be willing to put the hours in.”
Toby lists former premier league footballer turned multi-million-pound property developer Gary Neville as one of his inspirations.
Since setting up on his own Toby said he has been extremely busy so he doesn’t have a lot of time for hobbies. But when he does he loves playing for Padiham Cricket Club and he is also a Burnley fan.
