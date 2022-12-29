And it was certainly a day of celebration for Amy who was 'tickled pink' earlier this month to receive a birthday card from King Charles and queen consort Camilla.

Amy's granddaughter, Emma Fairclough, said: "We had a lovely celebration for my grandma with relatives dropping in throughout the day to see her. She enjoyed seeing everyone.”

Burnley great grandmother Amy Marsden has clocked up 100 years

A grandmother of four with one great grandchild, Amy ran a corner shop in Stoneyholme with her late husband William for several years before she later became a housewife and William worked for the electricity board. The couple were married for 60 years, until William's death 10 years ago at the age of 90.

The couple had two daughters, Sheila and Kath. Kath, who was married to former Clarets boss Stan Ternent, died in 2018 at the age of 70. Her son Chris, Amy's grandson, died nine months later.

Amy was an active member of Worsthorne Church and sang in the Christmas cantata every year. And she is still an avid newspaper reader, never missing Friday's Burnley Express and she also reads the Daily Mail.

Emma Fairclough presents her grandmother Amy Marsden with her cake on her 100th birthday

