Army veteran who works for Burnley based Healthier Heroes preparing to take part in annual Veteran Games event in Jerusalem

An army veteran, who works for Burnley based Healthier Heroes, is preparing for a trip to Tel Aviv next weekend to take part in a very special sporting event.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 11:29 BST

Mark Harrison, who is part of the evening concierge staff at the Elizabeth Street organisation, will compete in the annual Veteran Games and Conference, with the charity The Not Forgotten Association. The event will bring together over 100 UK and Israeli military veterans and family members to take part in five days of round table discussions and social and cultural activities at the Beit Halochem centres in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Mark, who was was medically discharged from the forces, and later diagnosed with PTSD in 2005, will be competing in the shooting and swimming events and also remembrance services and cultural visits.

Army veteran Mark Harrison with his two youngest sons Freddie and Finley. The trio are heading to Tel Aviv next weekend for the annual Veterans' Games and Conference event
He will be joined by his two youngest sons Finley (11) an eight-year-old Freddie. They will both be taking part in football training sessions with coaching staff from the Israeli national football team.

