Mark Harrison, who is part of the evening concierge staff at the Elizabeth Street organisation, will compete in the annual Veteran Games and Conference, with the charity The Not Forgotten Association. The event will bring together over 100 UK and Israeli military veterans and family members to take part in five days of round table discussions and social and cultural activities at the Beit Halochem centres in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark, who was was medically discharged from the forces, and later diagnosed with PTSD in 2005, will be competing in the shooting and swimming events and also remembrance services and cultural visits.

Army veteran Mark Harrison with his two youngest sons Freddie and Finley. The trio are heading to Tel Aviv next weekend for the annual Veterans' Games and Conference event