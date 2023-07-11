News you can trust since 1877
Armed Forces Support Group couple enjoy King's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Proud Pendle couple Michael and Christine and Sutcliff had a royally good time when they attended the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.
By Dominic Collis
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST

Michael, who is the chairman of the Armed Forces Support Group based in Barrowford, and Christine the fund-raising secretary, were invited in recognition of their work with the group.

Michael said: “The weather during our visit was fine. The Prince and Princess of Wales were our hosts, along with Princess Anne.

“These events are very special, and aimed at the so called unknown workers who keep the charity world and welfare wheels turning. In our case of course looking into helping veterans, but it was fascinating watching the world go by at these sort of events, as people from all walks of life and different origins mingle together.

Michael and Christine Sutcliff from the Armed Forces Support Group in Barrowford enjoyed the King's Garden Party at Buckingham PalaceMichael and Christine Sutcliff from the Armed Forces Support Group in Barrowford enjoyed the King's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
“It was good-natured and there was lots of lovely banter from where we were. Definitely a day to remember.”

