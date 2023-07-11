Armed Forces Support Group couple enjoy King's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
Michael, who is the chairman of the Armed Forces Support Group based in Barrowford, and Christine the fund-raising secretary, were invited in recognition of their work with the group.
Michael said: “The weather during our visit was fine. The Prince and Princess of Wales were our hosts, along with Princess Anne.
“These events are very special, and aimed at the so called unknown workers who keep the charity world and welfare wheels turning. In our case of course looking into helping veterans, but it was fascinating watching the world go by at these sort of events, as people from all walks of life and different origins mingle together.
“It was good-natured and there was lots of lovely banter from where we were. Definitely a day to remember.”