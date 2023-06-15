News you can trust since 1877
Archbishop Steven Evans of the International Christian Church Network visits Church on the Street in Burnley

Archbishop Steven Evans of The International Christian Church Network visited Burnley to meet colleague Pastor Mick from Church on the Street.
By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:43 BST

The pair visited the new church building on Bethesda Street and spoke with user groups regarding the impact of the new facility.

Next on the tour were three shops that the Church on the Street manage in Barnoldswick.

The Fish and Loves cafe provides free meals. There is a tremendous sense of kindness in the shops, the children's store even offers free milk and babies nappies to young mothers.

Archbishop Steven Evans of The International Christian Church Network visited Burnley to meet colleague Pastor Mick from Church on the Street
At the old post office the charity shop provides an array of goods.

Archbishop Steven said: “The church and shops are drawing the community together to support each other. We need each other and the Church on the Street team with Bishop Michael have done a remarkable job in both providing urgently needed support, and in creating spaces where change can begin. Our hope as a Network is to continue this success around the country.”

