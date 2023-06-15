The pair visited the new church building on Bethesda Street and spoke with user groups regarding the impact of the new facility.

Next on the tour were three shops that the Church on the Street manage in Barnoldswick.

The Fish and Loves cafe provides free meals. There is a tremendous sense of kindness in the shops, the children's store even offers free milk and babies nappies to young mothers.

At the old post office the charity shop provides an array of goods.