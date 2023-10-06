Applications open for cost of living cash for vulnerable Ribble Valley households

Another £240,000 of cost of living cash aimed at vulnerable households in the Ribble Valley has opened for applications.

Funded by the Department of Work and Pensions, the latest phase of the household support fund is aimed at those who have not yet benefited from previous funding rounds of the scheme.

Ribble Valley Council has enhanced the scheme by increasing the qualifying household income threshold to £50,000 and is encouraging eligible households to apply now to secure their vouchers.

It is aimed particularly at families with children, pensioners, unpaid carers and people with disabilities.

Ribble Valley Council Offices in Clitheroe.

The following voucher amounts can be applied for: £200 for single households, £300 for households with two or more adults, and £500 for households with children.

In addition, to assist residents Ribble Valley Council has recently appointed a debt and cost of living advisor.

Nicola Hopkins, the borough’s director of economic development, said: “As a council, we are aware of the ongoing cost of living crisis and the challenges this represents for residents and families living and working within the borough.

“We are committed to supporting our most vulnerable residents and making sure that they can access all the funding and benefits that they are entitled to.

“We would encourage any eligible households who have not already applied for the household support fund to do so.

“We would also encourage any residents who feel that they may need advice or additional support to contact our debt and cost of living advisor”.