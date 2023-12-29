Appeal for more volunteers at Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham and Queen Street Mill in Burnley

Lancashire County Council is appealing for more volunteers to support two of Burnley and Padiham’s most historic buildings.

The council, working with Lancashire Volunteer Partnership, is promoting new opportunities to work at Gawthorpe Hall in Burnley Road, Padiham, and Queen Street Mill in Harle Syke, Burnley.

Current volunteers have shared their experiences to reveal what it is like to work at these historic sites.

Richard volunteers at Queen Street Mill, which houses the last steam-powered weaving shed in the world.

Ruth Salisbury, volunteer at Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham.

"What I enjoy most about volunteering is welcoming visitors to our unique and important site and explaining how textile processes took place at Queen Street Mill.

“During a tour, there can be requests for information and questions by individuals whose relatives have worked in a mill. When I answer, you can see the delight on their faces. It’s a case of making visitors important."

And Ruth Salisbury, a volunteer at Gawthorpe Hall, the former home of the Shuttleworth Family, added: "Volunteering at Gawthorpe has given me a huge confidence boost in dealing with the public and has been really valuable work experience for the future.

Richard, volunteer at Queen Street Mill in Burnley.

“I’ve enjoyed talking to lots of interesting people about their memories and interpretations of the historic hall and its surroundings".

The role, museum support volunteer, offers an opportunity to support activities across a site, from greeting visitors to assisting with events. You do not need any previous experience or qualifications to volunteer, just enthusiasm and a willingness to learn.