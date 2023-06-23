Pendle Dogs has rehomed 1,800 dogs over the past decade, including 74 this year.

The sanctuary will celebrate its hard work with a 10th Anniversary Get-Together and Dog Show on Sunday from noon to 4pm at Nelson and Colne College Sports Facilities in Scotland Road, Barrowford. The fun will include stalls, a tombola and a dog show.

Paula Knowles, sanctuary manager, said: "It’s massive this event. We’re really looking forward to it. It’s a nice feeling. We’re getting everyone together to celebrate what we have done. We have homed lots of dogs over the past 10 years and the food bank has never been busier.

Greyhound Eric has been rescued by Pendle Dogs and is waiting to be adopted.

"But adoptions have ground to a halt. We started so successfully so, as a small rescue, we need to celebrate what we have done.”