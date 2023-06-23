News you can trust since 1877
Animal rescue Pendle Dogs hosting special 10-year anniversary event after rehoming nearly 2,000 pets

An animal rescue is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a special event.
By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read

Pendle Dogs has rehomed 1,800 dogs over the past decade, including 74 this year.

The sanctuary will celebrate its hard work with a 10th Anniversary Get-Together and Dog Show on Sunday from noon to 4pm at Nelson and Colne College Sports Facilities in Scotland Road, Barrowford. The fun will include stalls, a tombola and a dog show.

Paula Knowles, sanctuary manager, said: "It’s massive this event. We’re really looking forward to it. It’s a nice feeling. We’re getting everyone together to celebrate what we have done. We have homed lots of dogs over the past 10 years and the food bank has never been busier.

Greyhound Eric has been rescued by Pendle Dogs and is waiting to be adopted.Greyhound Eric has been rescued by Pendle Dogs and is waiting to be adopted.
"But adoptions have ground to a halt. We started so successfully so, as a small rescue, we need to celebrate what we have done.”

The show is open to all dogs and there will be prizes for first places, plus entry into BIS.

