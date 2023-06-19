News you can trust since 1877
Animal rescue looking for homes for kittens found abandoned in a sealed bag

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is looking for homes for kittens found abandoned in a sealed bag near a main road in Haslingden.
By Laura Longwoerth
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:25 BST

The litter of four black kittens will soon be available for rehoming.

A cyclist found a lone kitten in Commerce Street near to the busy A56 bypass, and rang the sanctuary. Cat rescuer Rosie Allan raced down and collected the babies but could not capture the mum cat, who is around 18 months old.

The charity appealed for help and she was reunited with her babies after a lady trapped her a day or two later.

Terry, one of the kittens found abandoned in a bag in Haslingden and rescued by Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary.Terry, one of the kittens found abandoned in a bag in Haslingden and rescued by Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary.
Sanctuary manager, Karen Weed, believes the kittens had been in the bag for a few days and one of them wandered out after the mum managed to open it.

The charity is now looking for people to adopt them, as well as a host of other cats - especially black cats.

If you can offer a loving home, please go to: https://www.bleakholt.org/lancashire-animal.../adopt-a-cat/

