News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out

Animal loving mum and son from Ribble Valley help to raise £10,000 in one week tackling great outdoors challenge

An animal loving mother and son from Clitheroe have helped the RSPCA to raise a staggering £10,000 in one week as part of a great outdoors challenge

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:32 am

Sarah Pinnington and her son Josh have been enjoying walking with their rescue dog, Rhea.

Read More

Read More
Former Blackburn, Burnley and Preston North End footballer Lenny Johnrose dies a...

Averaging three to four miles each day, they are storming the challenge already, with 13 year old Josh even adding some miles by dry-slope skiing.

Sarah Pinnington and her son Josh have been enjoying walking with their rescue dog, Rhea as part of a great outdoors challenge for the RSPCA

Most Popular

The trio are among 303 animal lovers who are already one week into the long distance challenge 50 Miles for Animals. The challenge gives participants of all ages and fitness levels the freedom to take on the adventure of reaching a distance of 50 miles through the month of August, in any way they feel like.

In just one week since the challenge was launched, 365 animal lovers, including RSPCA inspectors and staff, have raised more than £10,000 of its £15k target.

To find out more about the challenge go to https://www.rspca.org.uk/strategy

RSPCARibble ValleyClitheroeAnimals