Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Pinnington and her son Josh have been enjoying walking with their rescue dog, Rhea.

Averaging three to four miles each day, they are storming the challenge already, with 13 year old Josh even adding some miles by dry-slope skiing.

Sarah Pinnington and her son Josh have been enjoying walking with their rescue dog, Rhea as part of a great outdoors challenge for the RSPCA

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio are among 303 animal lovers who are already one week into the long distance challenge 50 Miles for Animals. The challenge gives participants of all ages and fitness levels the freedom to take on the adventure of reaching a distance of 50 miles through the month of August, in any way they feel like.

In just one week since the challenge was launched, 365 animal lovers, including RSPCA inspectors and staff, have raised more than £10,000 of its £15k target.