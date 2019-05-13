Ambitious plans to create new leisure complex in Colne

An exciting plan to create a new leisure complex in Colne including a roller skate arena, snooker hall, soft air shot centre and crazy golf has been passed with conditions.

Colne Area Committee considered the application which would see the former Kippax factory at Old Empress Mills in King Street transformed into an indoor leisure complex, which would also include its own restaurant.

The application was granted by the committee but members recommended that the approval of the application be delegated to the Planning, Economic Development and Regulatory Services Manager subject to the agreement of pre-commencement conditions. These include making sure adequate level of parking is provided and maintained.

Colne Town Council strongly supports the application, which it said would be a central element of the re-development of Colne and a boost to the local economy.

The premises is a building on The Colne List and noted in the emerging Colne Neighbourhood Plan.

A town council spokesman said: "We would encourage that this application is prioritised and passed as quickly as possible."