Amazing photographs of derelict Burnley farmhouse due to go under the hammer with a starting price of £450,000

A derelict six bedroomed farmhouse in Burnley is due to go under the hammer with a reserve price of £450,000.

By Sue Plunkett
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:25 am

The large property, which is set on one acre of land in Ightenhill Park Lane has two bathrooms and two reception rooms. It is on the market with Petty Estate Agents in Burnley.

Described as a 'rare opportunity to acquire a renovation project,' the detached building is close to Ightenhill Park and open countryside with stunning views.

The brochure states the plot has 'a multitude of potential with varying building possibilities' as it previously had pre-planning for a pair of semi-detached bungalows but there could be potential to possibly build a large detached house or perhaps split the barn and turn it into two semi-detached dwellings.

The property is subject to an undisclosed reserve price with both the reserve price and starting bid being subject to change.

