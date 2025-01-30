Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An “amazing” donation has been made to help fund efforts to prevent suicide in Burnley.

Six Connections, founded by Dave Scholes, will train workers in roles where they are likely to build relationships with customers to talk to people about mental health and suicide.

Fellow Burnley organisation Mark’s Chair For Hope, run by Support After Suicide, has raised £3,000 to help pay for the training. The fundraising group would love to see personal trainers, barbers, hairdressers, tattooists, and bar staff take part in the programme.

A spokesperson for Six Connections said: “The amazing donation from Mark’s Chair will enable 10 local people to access Six Connections’ award-winning mental health training programmes. Focusing on early intervention and reducing stigma, participants will learn to better support themselves, help others appropriately, and access professional resources more confidently. Each programme consists of six workshops, and with the support with the support of Mark’s Chair and like-minded organisations, hundreds of individuals from our local community will be impacted. By normalising mental health conversations in the day to day, Six Connections enhance positive wellbeing, reduce crises, and create genuine communities of care.”

To secure a training place, please search for Support After Suicide on Facebook.