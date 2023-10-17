Almost two dozen new build dwellings have been completed in Burnley this year, recent figures show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some 20 new dwellings were built in the town by private developers in the three months to June, according to Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures.

The stats also show that work began on 80 new properties over the same period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But experts said the Government’s national target to build one million homes by the end of this parliamentary term is too low to meet demand for housing.

Overlooking Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Luke Murphy, associate director for energy, climate, housing and infrastructure at the Institute for Public Policy Research, said housing in England “is now among the poorest quality and most expensive in the developed world.

“We now have millions of people renting privately, often in poor quality conditions or with little security, but still paying sky-high rents.

“Yet the Government doesn't have the policies in place to meet its own housing targets. It certainly won't meet its stated ambition to supply 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s, and may struggle to meet its ambition to build one million new homes this parliament, and is nowhere near meeting actual housing need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Estimates suggest that up to 340,000 homes are needed in England each year, with 145,000 of those being affordable. The Government needs to get serious about reforming our dysfunctional land market and investing in the genuinely affordable homes that people across the country so desperately need.”

And Anthony Breach, who is a senior analyst at the Centre for Cities, said: “The target is far too low – there is no evidence to suggest that building one million homes will be enough to solve the housing crisis.”

He added: “The planning system is responsible for Britain’s acute housing crisis and the limits it places on our growth.