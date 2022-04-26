Alma Inn customers to walk 2,500 miles for children's cancer charities

The challenge has been launched after Barnoldswick girl Daisy Regan, whose parents got married at The Alma Inn, Laneshaw Bridge, was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma, a rare eye cancer.

The team at the historic coaching inn which is part of the Seafood Pub Company have launched the Daisy’s Doddle series of walks, which will raise money for four children’s cancer charities; Candlelighters, Young Lives Vs Cancer, Derian House Children’s Hospice and Childhood Eye Cancer Trust.

The inn has been holding it’s now infamous Pub Walks for almost twelve months, and has decided that for the next twelve months, they’ll be known as Daisy’s Doddle, raising the vital funds.

Daisy and her mum Nicola, outside The Alma Inn, Laneshaw Bridge

Daisy is the niece of Walk Leader Paul White, and was diagnosed with the rare eye cancer which led to having her eye removed and chemotherapy in August last year, at just a year old.

She has recently been given the all clear, and Paul’s sister who is Daisy’s mum, Nicola, explained how vital the support they’d received was.

“It’s just not something you ever expect, to be told that your baby has got cancer, and it was really devastating for us. The support that we received from some incredible charities really changed our lives and made it that little bit more bearable. It’s so lovely that the The Alma, which has been such a special place for us, is raising money to support these incredible charities.”

The pubs group’s managing director Joycelyn Neve said: “We wanted to push ourselves and do something really meaningful.”

Paul said: “I think the area around here, in the east of Colne, really is one of Lancashire’s best kept secrets. Our walks focus on natural beauty, culture and history, and have so far taken in the literary Brontes, historic Heyroyd House, the breath-taking views of Boulsworth and the infamous Barnside Murder.”

Signing up for the walks costs £10, which includes a t-shirt, and your first walk. Subsequent walks are £5 donation and include complimentary bacon sandwiches and coffee.