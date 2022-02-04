All welcome to Clitheroe Garden Club on St David's Day

Monthly meetings start on Tuesday, March 1st, with a talk from the brilliant Plantagogo people from Jubilee Cottage Nursery in Crewe.

Vicky and Richard Fox are specialist growers of Heucheras, Heucherella, Tiarella, Hardy Perennials. They are Chelsea Gold Medal winners every year since 2009 up to the start of Covid.

Garden Club Chair, Gordon Preston, said: "It's not about daffodils but Vicky's talk 'A Passion for Heucharas' is not to be missed. It is going to be a great way to start the season. Come along and get inspired!"

Pictured is Garden Club committee member Lesley on her allotment

The talk starts at 7-30pm, doors open at 7pm, at Clitheroe Rugby Club, Littlemoor, Clitheroe, BB7 1EU.

Gordon explains: "This is a new venue for our meetings, it will be good for Covid protection being spacious and well ventilated, although warm and comfortable. We'll have tea, coffee and cakes and there's also a bar, so do join us.

"We have a fantastic programme of speakers lined up. On Tuesday, April 5th, the wonderful Jack Gott is coming over from Milnthorpe to give us his 'Rainbow of Dahlias'."

Entry is free to members, or £3. Membership is £8 per year and available on the night.