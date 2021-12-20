Aliens land in Clitheroe for top new television comedy

Several scenes were shot in Clitheroe, including at Castlegate and in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle

The comedy, called We Are Not Alone, is based on an alien invasion of the country.

Commissioned by UKTV for comedy channel Dave, it focuses on the story of Clitheroe council worker Stewart, who tries to help the hapless aliens run the country.

We Are Not Alone is written by award-winning actor-screenwriters Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, of Ghosts and Horrible Histories fame, and produced by Big Talk (The Outlaws and Friday Night Dinner).

Ribble Valley Borough Council officers liaised with Big Talk over several weeks and council leader Stephen Atkinson, leader of the opposition Stewart Fletcher and chief executive Marshal Scott met senior producer Philip Leach and location manager Alex Tridimas last week to discuss final arrangements.

Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: “After weeks of negotiation and behind-the-scenes work, we were delighted to welcome Big Talk to Clitheroe to film this new comedy, which will be aired nationally next year and introduce people from across the UK to the beautiful Ribble Valley.”

Dave channel director Cherie Cunningham, said: “This is one of the most ambitious productions Dave has ever undertaken, with a hilarious script full of great characters and vivid world-building. We are thrilled to be working with Big Talk on bringing We Are Not Alone to Dave viewers.”