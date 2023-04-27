News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
1 hour ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
1 hour ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
4 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
4 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
4 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Afternoon tea in Harle Syke for King's coronation will raise money for graveyard gardening equipment

An afternoon tea is being held to celebrate the King’s coronation and raise money for aging gardening equipment for a dedicated retired couple who volunteer their time to keep a local graveyard in immaculate condition.

By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:34 BST

The event, organised by Louise Bray, will be held on Thursday May 4th at Hill Lane Baptist Church community rooms.

Louise said: “A lot of Harle Syke residents will know of someone laid to rest here and so will appreciate how important it is to keep it such great condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ve personally discovered this after laying my dad to rest here two years ago. From there I met this lovely couple, Mavis and Trevor, who tend the graveyard and have since learned the lawnmower has seen better days. Hence came my idea to raise some money.

Looking over Burnley from Healey Heights. Photo: Kelvin StuttardLooking over Burnley from Healey Heights. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Looking over Burnley from Healey Heights. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Most Popular

“I have lived in Lane Bottom most of my adult life and myself and a few friends are baking, making sandwiches to help raise money.”

To buy tickets, phone or text 07784 769378.