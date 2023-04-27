Afternoon tea in Harle Syke for King's coronation will raise money for graveyard gardening equipment
An afternoon tea is being held to celebrate the King’s coronation and raise money for aging gardening equipment for a dedicated retired couple who volunteer their time to keep a local graveyard in immaculate condition.
The event, organised by Louise Bray, will be held on Thursday May 4th at Hill Lane Baptist Church community rooms.
Louise said: “A lot of Harle Syke residents will know of someone laid to rest here and so will appreciate how important it is to keep it such great condition.
“I’ve personally discovered this after laying my dad to rest here two years ago. From there I met this lovely couple, Mavis and Trevor, who tend the graveyard and have since learned the lawnmower has seen better days. Hence came my idea to raise some money.
“I have lived in Lane Bottom most of my adult life and myself and a few friends are baking, making sandwiches to help raise money.”
To buy tickets, phone or text 07784 769378.