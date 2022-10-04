Adopt a pet in Burnley: These gorgeous cats and dogs are currently up for adoption at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary
Have you been thinking about welcoming a furry new addition to your home?
By John Deehan
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:40 am
Updated
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:41 am
Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary finds families for up to 1,300 animals a year, including dogs, cats and small animals.
This month, there are more than a dozen loveable cats and dogs looking for a pet parent to take them in and make them part of the family.
For more information about each animal, and how to adopt one, go to the sanctuary's website www.bleakholt.org.
