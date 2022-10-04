News you can trust since 1877
Breed: Lurcher Sex: Male Age: 3 years 0 month

Adopt a pet in Burnley: These gorgeous cats and dogs are currently up for adoption at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

Have you been thinking about welcoming a furry new addition to your home?

By John Deehan
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:40 am
Updated Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:41 am

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary finds families for up to 1,300 animals a year, including dogs, cats and small animals.

This month, there are more than a dozen loveable cats and dogs looking for a pet parent to take them in and make them part of the family.

For more information about each animal, and how to adopt one, go to the sanctuary's website www.bleakholt.org.

1. Edward

Breed: Terrier (West Highland) Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 6 years 5 months

2. Podge and Cookie

Breed: Terrier (West Highland) Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 6 years 5 months

3. Patch

Breed: Domestic S.H (short hair) Sex: Male Age: 2 years 0 month

4. Humbug

Humbug. Breed: Akita Cross Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 7 years 6 months

