Adopt a dog: 25 couch cuddlers looking for their best friend Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley

By John Deehan
Published 1st Aug 2024, 12:39 BST
There a flurry of furry activity currently taking place at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary with more than a dozen gorgeous pups on the lookout for a permanent home.

If you’re able to provide a safe and loving environment for these little bundles of joy, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each pup:

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull)Sex: MaleAge: 14 years 4 months

1. Scooby

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull)Sex: MaleAge: 14 years 4 months Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull)CrossbreedSex: FemaleAge: 0 year 10 months

2. Shelby

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull)CrossbreedSex: FemaleAge: 0 year 10 months Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Breed: Shih TzuSex: MaleAge: 5 years 1 month

3. Cookie

Breed: Shih TzuSex: MaleAge: 5 years 1 month Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Breed: Bulldog (British)Sex: MaleAge: 2 years 1 month

4. Rex

Breed: Bulldog (British)Sex: MaleAge: 2 years 1 month Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPendleRibble Valley