Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is currently caring for more than a dozen gorgeous pups who on the lookout for a permanent home.

If you’re able to provide a safe and loving environment for cuddly canines, visit the charity’s website for more detailed descriptions and information on the adoption process.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out a little more about each pup:

1 . Kara Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Sex: Female Age: 8 years 2 months Photo: NA Photo Sales

2 . Zeus Breed: Mastiff (Bull) Sex: Male Age: 1 year 7 months Photo: NA Photo Sales

3 . TY Breed: Husky Cross Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 3 years 2 months Photo: NA Photo Sales