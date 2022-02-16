The charity finds homes for up to 1,300 animals a year, including dogs, cats and small animals. This week there are 22 cats who need to find a new owner.
For more information about each cat, and how to adopt one, go to the sanctuary's website www.bleakholt.org
1. Angel Apricot
Breed: Domestic S.H (short hair)
Sex: Female
Age: 9 years 1 month
2. Amodeus and Henry
Breed: Domestic S.H (short hair)
Sex: Male
Age: 3 years 10 months
3. Billy
Breed: Domestic S.H (short hair)
Sex: Male
Age: 8 years 0 month
4. Depot
Breed: Domestic S.H (short hair)
Sex: Female
Age: 9 years 8 months