Breed: Domestic Long Hair Sex: Male Age: 8 years 4 months

Adopt a cat: These beautiful bundles of fur are looking for a forever home in Burnley

This gallery of photographs shows the latest cats up for adoption at the Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary in Ramsbottom.

By John Deehan
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 2:48 pm

The charity finds homes for up to 1,300 animals a year, including dogs, cats and small animals. This week there are 22 cats who need to find a new owner.

For more information about each cat, and how to adopt one, go to the sanctuary's website www.bleakholt.org

1. Angel Apricot

Breed: Domestic S.H (short hair) Sex: Female Age: 9 years 1 month

2. Amodeus and Henry

Breed: Domestic S.H (short hair) Sex: Male Age: 3 years 10 months

3. Billy

Breed: Domestic S.H (short hair) Sex: Male Age: 8 years 0 month

4. Depot

Breed: Domestic S.H (short hair) Sex: Female Age: 9 years 8 months

