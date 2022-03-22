Accessibility improvements at HAPPA farm

The charity was able to secure funding for developments to walkways around the farm to improve accessibility for all, by The Lancashire Environmental Fund.

The pathway to the front of the reception and that which leads from onsite gift and tack shop and access to the viewing field has been made into a tarmac pathway which will allow for better access to these areas for all visitors.

Julie Pharaoh-Gan, HAPPA’s head of marketing and fund-raising, said: “We cannot thank LEF enough for not only considering our project but helping HAPPA to make it happen.

Improvements have been made at HAPPA's farm in Briercliffe

"Looking back to when we first developed site and the recent changes, HAPPA has come a long way. However, we recognise that there are always ways in which we can make the visitor experience a little more pleasurable, we just need the funds to be able to make this progress.

“This project is another huge milestone in the farm’s improvements, and I am delighted that we were able to work alongside Monk of Colne to make this happen.”

This has been made possible by The Lancashire Environmental Fund which is a partnership between Suez Recycling and Recovery Ltd, Lancashire County Council, The Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside and Community Futures. The Fund is financed by Landfill Communities Fund, donations from Suez Recycling and Recovery Ltd together with a contribution from Lancashire County Council.