A tribute to my grandma - the strongest woman I've ever known

I’ve never known a stronger and more resilient woman than my grandma.

Paula Longworth was a proud lady. She was a sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who died in her sleep on Thursday, July 17th, at age 94.

Born in 1931, Paula lived with her parents and younger brother Maurice in Salford. Her parents were both profoundly deaf, so she learned sign language from an early age, becoming fluent. Unable to hear the sirens during the air raids, her parents devised an ingenious plan. A long piece of string was attached to her dad’s big toe at night and lowered out of the bedroom window. A neighbour would simply pull on the string to wake them up.

Paula and Maurice were evacuated to Preston and Burnley during the war. Despite the upheaval, my grandma excelled at each new school, showing intelligence, athleticism, and resilience. She was particularly outstanding at netball, chosen as a shooter despite being the smallest in the team.

As the years went by, she became known for being fiercely protective of her family, especially of Maurice, whom Grandma affectionately called “Mock”. This trait only deepened when she married and had children of her own.

After the war, Paula and her family moved to Burnley. There, she left school and started work at 14, walking for around four hours to and from a mill in Waterfoot.

It was at this time that she met my grandad, Sam. Their long marriage lasted more than 50 years. We believe they may have been the first couple in Burnley to have seven children, with one born on each day of the week: David, John, Susan, Peter, Alan, Stephen, Michael, and sadly another child who passed away within hours of being born.

Grandma Paula was a resourceful woman who worked hard to ensure her children had new and clean clothes, and what she couldn’t afford, she made herself.

My dad remembers how, if he or his siblings had done something wrong, she would go through all their names until she had the right one, before they were told off. She didn’t like anybody swearing, and once chased one of her sons down the back street for using a swear word. He never used that word again.

My dad has told me of the many happy memories he had with his mum. Most Sundays, Paula insisted that the family would be packed off for a day out, with bacon butties and flasks of coffee and orange juice. They’d go to a different place each weekend, like Blackpool or the St Annes sand dunes, with Paula buttering bread in the back of the car on the way home, whilst Sam bought chips from the Tickled Trout Hotel in Preston. Southport and Bolton Abbey were also favourite places.

After retirement, she was an exceptional crown green bowler and gave the young ‘uns a run for their money as an 85-year-old keep-fit fan.

Throughout her life, Paula always ensured her family came first. She loved and was proud of all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had a book with all their birthdays and never forgot them, always ensuring everyone received a card and a present.

My grandma was a kind, loving, and inspirational woman who will be missed by everyone who knew her.