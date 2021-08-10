A star student Olivia sets her sights on law career

Olivia Kelly

Olivia (18) achieved A*, A, A* in her Law, Psychology and Sociology A Levels and will progress on to Lancaster University to study Law and Clinical Learning.

Olivia, formerly of Blessed Trinity RC High School, has enjoyed a fantastic all-round college experience completing the Pre-Professional Programme in Law to support her aspiration to become a solicitor. She has also completed the A&E Cadets programme at College and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award.

Away from college, Olivia has also turned her hand to volunteering at a school for children with special educational needs, and at Thompson Park miniature railway in Burnley.

Olivia said, “I have loved my time at Nelson and Colne College The teachers have worked hard to deliver the highest standard of teaching and you feel confident and prepared for exams. I believe college has had a positive impact on my education and attitude towards learning.”

“The skills I have learnt from my A Levels will not only aid me in university life, but will continue to do so in my future career. My courses have also made me more confident in my ability to work under pressure and also consistently produce high-quality work.”