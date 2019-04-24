A grand day out for Burnley Cub Scouts

The Blue Peter garden and the Imperial War Museum North were two of the treats on a trip out to Manchester for Cub Scouts from Burnley.



Eighteen Cub Scouts from 19th Burnley St Stephen's, which meet at St Stephen's School,Woodgrove Road, also enjoyed lunch out.

Phil Riley, Group Scout leader, said: "At the Imperial War Museum we learned how Manchester was affected in the wars. We travelled down on the bus and tram, and also visited the Museum of Science and Industry, and had a picnic.

"For several of the Cubs it was the first time for them either on a bus, tram, eating out or going to Manchester. This is a big reason why we volunteer as leaders, to expand the horizons of young people and help them learn and experience new things."