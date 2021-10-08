A feast for Valley's bards!

An evening of poetry and good food

The award-winning Ribble Valley Stanza poets performed their own work inspired by a heritage theme, "Edible England".

They began by serving up their own "Poems on the Plate" at Clitheroe’s Secret Garden Cafe, celebrating the Valley’s excellent food, which everyone enjoyed in the past and love in the present.

From there they led a walk into the market visiting the cheese and fish stalls, plus the Bull Ring. They continued through into the town to Cowman’s famous sausage shop, the Chocolate cafe and the Market Place, where Clitheroe’s original markets were held.