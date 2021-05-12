A big' thankyou' to Burnley's own amazing 'Florence Nightingale's' to mark International Nurses' Day

Held to mark the contributions that nurses make to society, this year is perhaps more significant than ever before due to Covid-19.

Nurses across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley have worked tirelessly in hospitals, GP surgeries and in the community to keep everyone safe as the pandemic took hold. And they have also played a leading role in the vaccination programme as it has been rolled out across the borough.

International Nurses' Day has been celebrated since 1965 and is always held on the anniversary of the birthday of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

The team at Thursby Surgery in Browhead Road, Burnley, who are (left to right) Maggie Simpson, Nicola Hunt, Catherine Lambert, Deborah Gaughan, Dr Yas Naheed and Valerie Spencer.

And this year the NHS has seen thousands of new nurse recruits in what has been dubbed 'The Nightingale Effect.'

Bryony Elliott started became a registered nurse at the start of the pandemic at Kiddrow Lane Health Centre in Burnley

Yorkshire Street Medical Centre colleagues Carrie Locker (right) and Georgina Kingston