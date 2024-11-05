80s pop icon turned actor and DJ Martin Kemp has been announced as the headline act at a Lancashire christmas event this month,

Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp will headline the free-to-attend #AmazingAccrington Christmas Extravaganza on Thursday, November 28.

The musician and actor will both sing and perform a DJ set as part of his extremely popular Back to the Eighties show, featuring classic 80s hits which are guaranteed to get you singing and dancing along.

Martin will take to the stage at 7pm, headlining what organisers promise to be an incredible evening of entertainment for all the family to enjoy in Accrington Town Centre.

What else can we expect from the Accrington Christmas Extravaganza?

Starting at 4pm, the Christmas extravaganza will get underway with a school collective choir performance led by Helen Davies from St Christopher's CE High School and featuring Primary School students from across Hyndburn schools.

Each child will then receive a selection box courtesy of the Cardboard Box Company, before the winners of a special spoken word initiative will be announced on the main stage.

Footballers are invited from Accrington Stanley and Accrington Stanley Women to take centre stage for interviews with host Stephen Lowe and a huge football giveaway, with people encouraged to get to the event early to avoid disappointment.

Once again there will be a big screen, ensuring that everyone attending gets a great view of the action.

The event will also feature a series of exciting performances including a Christmas dance performance, a children's Frozen Christmas show, Christmas fire breathers and the Sing Space Musical Theatre Choir.

At 6:10pm, visitors will be treated to a spectacular performance from the LED Drummers, while those attending will get the chance to hear their favourite hits from an ABBA Tribute band.

A Christmas sing-a-long with local singer Maggy Conanan will follow, ahead of what is set to be a performance to remember from Martin Kemp, before a countdown to the night's fireworks display.

Alongside the main stage on Broadway, event organisers Scott Dawson Advertising have announced a full line-up of attractions including a fireworks display, fairground rides and Christmas market stalls, plus a Santa's grotto, music and charity stalls in the Arndale.

The event is sponsored by Hyndburn Borough Council, brsk and Financial Affairs, while the main act is sponsored by iMEP International Music Event Production.

What has been said about Accrington Christmas Extravaganza?

Murray Dawson, Chair of #AmazingAccrington, said: "Each year we look to learn and raise the bar on what we do and we feel that we have produced another fantastic line-up of performances and attractions for the people of Hyndburn to enjoy.

"There will be plenty of opportunities to #ShopLocal on the night, while our headliner Martin Kemp will draw in big crowds to the town. We are encouraging people to get down early to get the best viewing spot!"

Cllr Munsif Dad, Leader of Hyndburn Borough Council, said: "Let's come together to get in the festive spirit and celebrate together with a spectacular evening of entertainment and family fun.

"The #AmazingAccrington events are always fantastic, and we really want to see everyone in our community getting together and having some great fun. See you there!"

To keep up-to-date with the #AmazingAccrington Christmas Extravaganza, visit: www.amazingaccrington.co.uk